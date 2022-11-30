ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.28.
About ClearOne
