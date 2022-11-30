ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.98.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.