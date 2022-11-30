ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

