Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

