Commerce Bank Has $1.71 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLAC stock opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.