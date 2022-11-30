Commerce Bank Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 200.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.