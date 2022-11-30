Comparing Bowlero (BOWL) and Its Rivals

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bowlero to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.28% 79.76%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 376 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Bowlero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.91 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$53.72 million 3.04

Bowlero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowlero competitors beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

