Comparing BuzzFeed (BZFD) and Its Rivals

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BuzzFeed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BuzzFeed
|-12.30%
|-13.88%
|-7.21%
|BuzzFeed Competitors
|-106.23%
|-101.76%
|-12.87%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BuzzFeed
|$397.56 million
|$24.71 million
|-1.72
|BuzzFeed Competitors
|$2.35 billion
|-$998.88 million
|15.54
Institutional & Insider Ownership
27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BuzzFeed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BuzzFeed
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|BuzzFeed Competitors
|65
|221
|349
|14
|2.48
BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.04%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s peers have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BuzzFeed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.
