Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.53 $5.99 million ($0.35) -55.23

Profitability

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for California Beach Restaurants and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

