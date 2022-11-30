Comparing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 55.00% 70.03% 45.09% Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $18.47 billion 3.60 $12.20 billion $27.64 6.26 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 169.94 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.28

Risk and Volatility

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Moderna has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 7 5 0 2.42 Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $176.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Palisade Bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

