Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.