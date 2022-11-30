Contrasting Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 17.37% 49.27% 7.76% Bill.com -44.29% -5.45% -2.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $965.05 million 10.76 $93.18 million $0.59 63.56 Bill.com $641.96 million 18.88 -$326.36 million ($3.21) -35.72

This table compares Bentley Systems and Bill.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bill.com 0 0 14 0 3.00

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $45.78, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Bill.com has a consensus target price of $192.10, indicating a potential upside of 67.52%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill.com has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Bill.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

