Contrasting Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.39% 16.84% 1.22% First United 32.12% 18.65% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and First United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.82 $22.52 million $3.22 6.75 First United $78.18 million 1.73 $19.77 million $3.86 5.26

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First United beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit and night depository facilities. It operates 26 banking offices, one customer care center, and 34 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

