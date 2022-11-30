Contrasting Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 347.15%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -4.56 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.09) -18.67

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76% Platinum Group Metals N/A -17.83% -15.22%

Risk & Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.