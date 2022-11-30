Contrasting SEA (NYSE:SE) & Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Culture and SEA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.30 $11.44 million N/A N/A SEA $9.96 billion 3.04 -$2.05 billion ($4.85) -11.19

Analyst Ratings

Oriental Culture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oriental Culture and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 4 10 0 2.71

SEA has a consensus price target of $127.87, suggesting a potential upside of 135.66%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A SEA -22.08% -41.82% -14.03%

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEA beats Oriental Culture on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

