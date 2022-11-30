Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Critical Review

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $4.77 billion 3.04 $746.14 million $1.18 20.38

Profitability

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

This table compares Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.33% 13.02% 9.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

