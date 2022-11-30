Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $496,781.82 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of Cosmos stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

