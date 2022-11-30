Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCT. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.