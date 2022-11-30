Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

