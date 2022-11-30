Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $40,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of FRC opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

