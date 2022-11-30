Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $41,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

