Credit Suisse AG Sells 221,717 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

