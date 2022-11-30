Critical Analysis: LifeStance Health Group (LFST) vs. Its Competitors

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 84.49%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.87%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -33.77% -18.01% -14.14% LifeStance Health Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million -$307.20 million -5.79 LifeStance Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.98

LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group competitors beat LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

