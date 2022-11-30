Critical Comparison: Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) vs. Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Hotel Properties and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Veris Residential 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.29%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.50 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -42.30 Veris Residential $329.32 million 4.37 -$119.04 million ($1.30) -12.16

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14% Veris Residential -30.74% -7.53% -2.48%

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

