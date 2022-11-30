Critical Survey: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Starbox Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Starbox Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.52 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -5.43 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

SurgePays beats Starbox Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

