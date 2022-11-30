Critical Survey: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) versus Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TDCX and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 220.68%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than TDCX.

This table compares TDCX and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.44 $76.82 million $0.53 24.08 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 110.72 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -5.41

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46% Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Summary

TDCX beats Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

