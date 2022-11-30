Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 6.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 6,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,732,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.