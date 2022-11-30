CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

