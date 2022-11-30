Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 5,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Specifically, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,805,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,448,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,155. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

