Darren Entwistle Sells 563,243 Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.
Shares of T opened at C$28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$26.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
