David Donnay Rowland Sells 7,554 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $189.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

