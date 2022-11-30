DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.83. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

