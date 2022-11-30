Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,109,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,340 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.