Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,109,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,164 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,340 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,888,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

