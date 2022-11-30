Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $462.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $462.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.89.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.