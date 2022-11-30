Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $520.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.89.

NYSE DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

