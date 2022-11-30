Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

