Dollar General Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,668 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,788 put options.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

