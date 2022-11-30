Don W. Clegg Sells 1,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

