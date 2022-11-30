Douglas Foley Sells 1,600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance
Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
