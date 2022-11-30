Douglas J. Tucker Buys 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

