Douglas K. Russell Sells 10,181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

