DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 72,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

