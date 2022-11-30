DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

