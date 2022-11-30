Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 478,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

