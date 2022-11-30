Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance
NASDAQ WAVE opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
