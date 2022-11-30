Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

