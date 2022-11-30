Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Eltek stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -1.43.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.