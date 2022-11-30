Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 39,729 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,054,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.