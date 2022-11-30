Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

