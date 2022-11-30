Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent Trading Up 1.9 %

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.