Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

