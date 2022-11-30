Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,960 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hologic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.